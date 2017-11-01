How to Watch Tottenham vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Tottenham vs. Real Madrid on Nov. 1.

By Nihal Kolur
November 01, 2017

Real Madrid travel to Wembley Stadium on Wednesday to face Tottenham in a Champions League group stage match.

In their last Champions League match, Tottenham secured an away draw at Real Madrid in a thrilling match two weeks ago. Tottenham sit atop Group H with seven points through three matches. 

Real Madrid have also secured seven points in the Champions League, but have struggled domestically after losing to Girona 2-1 on Sunday. Los Blancos currently sit in third place on the La Liga table with 20 points and will look to improve their form against a formidable Spurs team.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

