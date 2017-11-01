Real Madrid travel to Wembley Stadium on Wednesday to face Tottenham in a Champions League group stage match.

In their last Champions League match, Tottenham secured an away draw at Real Madrid in a thrilling match two weeks ago. Tottenham sit atop Group H with seven points through three matches.

Real Madrid have also secured seven points in the Champions League, but have struggled domestically after losing to Girona 2-1 on Sunday. Los Blancos currently sit in third place on the La Liga table with 20 points and will look to improve their form against a formidable Spurs team.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.