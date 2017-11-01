REVEALED: Arsenal Fans Would Rather Lose Ozil & Sanchez Than See Spurs Win the Champions League

Arsenal supporters have revealed which of three unwanted scenarios would be the most favourable in 90min's latest poll.

Fans were given three choices in which the Gunners achieved success, but were faced with an undesirable situation as a result, a classic game of would you rather.

Ultimately, the prospect of Tottenham winning the Champions League and Tony Adams returning as Arsene Wenger's replacement proved too daunting to consider for most.

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

Instead, a more realistic scenario is what attracted the lion's share of the vote: winning both domestic cups, but losing both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

It would not be overly surprising to see that take place in reality. Arsenal are in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and boast a remarkable record of success in the FA Cup in recent years.

Nor would it be a shock if Ozil and Sanchez were to depart in the summer, given the incessant speculation that they are set for an exit.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

“Once you are in our kind of situation we have envisaged every kind of solution, yes,” Wenger said last month. “It’s possible.

“I always said the fact that we didn’t find an agreement last year doesn’t mean the player will necessarily leave. Both players look happy here and overall I hope the situation can be turned around. At the moment, we are not close enough to announce anything.”

Clearly Arsenal fans are braced for that possible outcome, certainly more so than the inevitable gloating from their rivals that would come if Spurs were to win the Champions League.

Even a Premier League title, which has evaded the club for so long, would not mitigate the pain of that. Having said that, 30% of voters indicated that they would be able to live with it.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The least popular option, however, was the potential appointment of Adams as Arsenal's coach. Only 25% of fans would be willing to see the former defender take the helm after a top four finish.

It's perhaps not surprising given his record as a coach. Most recently, Adams took charge of Spanish club Granada and failed to keep them in La Liga in an unsuccessful, and often bizarre, spell in Andalusia.

Arsenal fans are evidently not enthusiastic at the thought of the 51-year-old arriving at the Emirates to "kick the players the players up the arse".