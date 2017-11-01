Spurs Handed Huge Boost With Harry Kane Passed Fit for Wembley Showdown With Real Madrid

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a major boost, with striker Harry Kane passed fit to play against Real Madrid in Wednesday evening's pivotal UEFA Champions League clash at Wembley Stadium.

Having taken part in full training without any issues, the 24-year-old is set to lead the line for Mauricio Pochettino as Los Blancos roll into north London.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Ahead of the game, the Tottenham spoke to the club's official website saying there is yet to be a final decision until right before the game, but indications are good that Kane will be fit to start.

Pochettino told reporters: “Harry will be on the (squad) list. We have one more day to assess him but today he was good in training. He trained with the group and was good, at the same level of the team."

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

The news comes as a huge fillip for the hosts with Spurs topping Group H, but level on points and goal difference with Wednesday night's opponents, having scored the same number of goals also. 

Tottenham can book their place in the last 16 with a win over a Real side reeling from their shock defeat to Girona at the weekend, with Zinedine Zidane's men eight points off pace-setters Barcelona in Spain.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

After missing Spurs' 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday, Kane's return to the fold greatly enhances their chances of recording a win versus their illustrious visitors - who the Englishman continues to be linked with a move to - but Pochettino insisted he would not play if not absolutely ready.

"Now we need to know the feeling from him tonight and tomorrow", the Spurs boss said. "[And] then take the best decision for him, first of all, and then the team. We’re happy. To avoid a risk in the last two games was good for him and we hope he will be in 100 per cent condition to play.”

