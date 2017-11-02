Alvaro Morata Promises Not to Leave Before He's Had a Cheeky Nando's After Infamous London Interview

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Alvaro Morata has revealed the one thing keeping him in London - the chance to finally check out Nando's, on multiple recommendations from his Chelsea teammates. 

While west London may not hold the host of iconic (and un-athlete friendly...) fried chicken shops of the north or south of the city, Morata told FourFourTwo that he is looking forward to continuing to explore London with his wife in the coming months and years. 

“The lads keep talking about Nando’s,” the Spain international striker said, "so we are going to check it out and see what all the fuss is about. There are a lot of places I want to visit in London.

"We’ve wandered around the shops and even hired some bikes to go around Hyde Park. It was really relaxing and very pretty. 

"Maybe next time we’ll look at Buckingham Palace and the royal family. The weather isn’t that bad. You just need a coat wherever you go...and occasionally sun cream!”

The Spain international was forced to clarify comments made to an Italian newspaper last week, having said that he 'didn’t see himself staying in London very long' due to the stressful nature of life in the city, later insisting that he was only referring to his plans to return to his homeland after retirement. 

One question remains though - will he be feeding off the (peri peri) wings, riding off into the Sunset Burger, or will he...erm...pitta(n) end to this nonsense? 

