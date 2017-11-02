Arsenal Hilariously Trolled During Broadcast of Tottenham's Historic Victory Over Real Madrid

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Any form of joy for Tottenham Hotspur usually spells the opposite for North London rivals Arsenal, yet Wednesday night's monumental win over Real Madrid at Wembley was an especially tough pill for the Gunners to swallow.

This was not eased when the red side of North London was inadvertently trolled by BT Sport, who were broadcasting Tottenham's win over the spanish giants, reports the Metro.

After Dele Alli put the hosts improbably in front against the two time reigning European champions, BT Sport (conveniently or inconveniently, depending on who you support) publicised a reminder of Arsenal's upcoming game against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League.

Image by Wilfred Laurence

Such a stark contrast in prestige and reputation, combined with the historic result unfolding at Wembley for Spurs, was unsurprisingly acknowledged by both sets of fans. Here is some of the best reaction:

Having spent years on the receiving end of similar jokes regarding the stature of their club, it was an added bonus for Spurs fans that, on a night that won't be forgotten for a long time, such a telling comparison was made regarding the current disparity in fortunes of the two rivals.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

While the media narrative surrounding Spurs is now whether they are genuine contenders to win the entire competition, comparatively Arsenal's news will be reluctantly focussed on their encounter with the Serbian minnows in Europe's second-class competition on Thursday night.

