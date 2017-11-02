Ashley Young Recalled to England Squad Ahead of Friendlies Against Germany & Brazil

England manager Gareth Southgate has named a 25-man squad for prestigious international friendlies against Germany and Brazil on 10th and 14th November respectively.

The international break later this month will determine the final qualifiers for next summer's World Cup. The Three Lions sealed their automatic place during the last round of UEFA group games in October, though, and can already begin preparing for Russia.

Uncapped trio Tammy Abraham, who has rejected the chance to link up with the Nigeria squad, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez have all received their first senior call-ups.

Veteran winger/full-back Ashley Young has also been named in the squad after impressing for Manchester United at club level, his first call-up since 2013.

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Joe Hart (West Ham), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Man City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Harry Winks (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Man Utd)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Swansea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jamie Vardy (Leicester)