Catalan Paper Claims Liverpool Submitted Offer for Barcelona Target Leon Goretzka

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Liverpool have supposedly made an official offer for highly rated Schalke star and Barcelona target Leon Goretzka.

The midfield dynamo is widely tipped to leave the Bundesliga outfit soon, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2018 - there has been no indication that he will sign an extension at the club.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Blaugrana have been credited with interest in the 22-year-old for a long time now, but they could have a battle on their hands to sign him, with Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) reporting that Liverpool have submitted an official offer for the player.

Compatriot Jurgen Klopp - if the report is to be believed - could been keen on snapping up Goretzka as a replacement for another young German in Emre Can, who still hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield and has been linked with a move away from the club.

It is thought that Goretzka's preferred destination is Barcelona, but both Juventus and Bayern Munich are also thought to be interested in the player.

Goretzka has emerged over the past couple of seasons as one of Europe's best young talents, and would be a major coup for any top side. He recently shone for Germany at the Confederations Cup, captaining the side to glory.

