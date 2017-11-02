Cristiano Ronaldo Eyeing Spurs Midfielder as Next Addition to Real Madrid's New Galacticos

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid side were humbled on Wednesday night in a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham, the north Londoners handing Los Blancos their first Champions League group stage defeat since 2012.

Ronaldo is said to have been impressed by one Spurs player in particular; Danish playmaker, Christian Eriksen. According to notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon, Ronaldo has asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign the Denmark international.

Eriksen scored the third and final goal in Spurs' resounding victory at Wembley as Mauricio Pochettino's side - assisted by Borussia Dortmund's failure to beat APOEL in consecutive games - secured their place in the next round of the competition.

Dele Alli and Harry Kane again impressed on the night, with Alli bagging the first two goals. Kane returned from a hamstring injury and was on hand to set up Eriksen for his goal.

Madrid are not in danger of failing to qualify from their group though, with Dortmund still five points behind in third place. However, they are in danger of qualifying in second place and could face a draw against one of the top European clubs in the next round.

Mauricio Pochettino Reveals the Key Tactic Tottenham Deployed to Topple Over Real Madrid @Joanna_1602 https://t.co/TQk5Jiny2B — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) November 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Ronaldo seems to believe that Eriksen could fit perfectly into the Madrid's team. His ability as a creative midfielder could rival those who already fulfil that role for Los Blancos, such as Luka Modric and Isco.

For now Tottenham go from strength to strength and will be preparing for their next big test - the north London derby against Arsenal in two weeks' time.