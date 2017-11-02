England Youngster Ben Chilwell an Injury Doubt for Leicester Ahead of Trip to Stoke City

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Leicester City have been hit with a fresh injury blow ahead of their next Premier League fixture at Stoke City on Saturday.

20-year-old defender Ben Chilwell has picked up a slight knee injury and faces a late fitness test before this weekend's game.

Chilwell join's defender Robert Huth and midfielder Matthew James on Leicester's injury list. James is close to a return following a leg injury, but Huth still faces at least another month on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

New Foxes manager Claude Puel has said they are monitoring Chilwell and make a decision closer to match day. 

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches, Puel said Chilwell's injury is "not too bad," as reported by Leicester Mercury. “We will see tomorrow if he can participate in training or not."

Under the new manager, Chilwell has been handed a new role at Leicester. He started on the left side of midfield in their 2-0 victory against Everton.


Chilwell has also been called up to the England under-21 squad ahead of their European Championship qualifiers against Ukraine.

New manager Puel was praised for handling starts to two young England starlets in Chilwell and Demarai Gray, who scored Leicester's second against Everton.


Leicester are currently on a run of four wins without defeat. Victory at Stoke on Saturday will make it three wins in a row for the Foxes and a perfect start for new manager Claude Puel. 


Chilwell will be disappointed to be injured just as he was handed his opportunity by the new boss, but will be expected to return to full fitness soon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters