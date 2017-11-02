England Youngster Ben Chilwell an Injury Doubt for Leicester Ahead of Trip to Stoke City

Leicester City have been hit with a fresh injury blow ahead of their next Premier League fixture at Stoke City on Saturday.

20-year-old defender Ben Chilwell has picked up a slight knee injury and faces a late fitness test before this weekend's game.

Chilwell join's defender Robert Huth and midfielder Matthew James on Leicester's injury list. James is close to a return following a leg injury, but Huth still faces at least another month on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

New Foxes manager Claude Puel has said they are monitoring Chilwell and make a decision closer to match day.

Puel confirms Ben Chilwell picked up a "little injury" against Everton. "We’ll look at it again tomorrow in training session." #LCFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) November 2, 2017

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches, Puel said Chilwell's injury is "not too bad," as reported by Leicester Mercury. “We will see tomorrow if he can participate in training or not."

Under the new manager, Chilwell has been handed a new role at Leicester. He started on the left side of midfield in their 2-0 victory against Everton.





Chilwell has also been called up to the England under-21 squad ahead of their European Championship qualifiers against Ukraine.

Leicester City Youngster Ben Chilwell Credits St. George's Park for England's Summer of Su... @WilfredLaurence https://t.co/zso6vmmT9e — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) November 1, 2017

New manager Puel was praised for handling starts to two young England starlets in Chilwell and Demarai Gray, who scored Leicester's second against Everton.





Leicester are currently on a run of four wins without defeat. Victory at Stoke on Saturday will make it three wins in a row for the Foxes and a perfect start for new manager Claude Puel.





Chilwell will be disappointed to be injured just as he was handed his opportunity by the new boss, but will be expected to return to full fitness soon.