Europa League Roundup: Lazio Snatch Dramatic Win as Everton Crash Out and Arsenal Progress

After healthy doses of Champions League action on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday served up some of its own, with the Europa League providing the last bit of football ahead of the weekend.

Despite the Champions League having the bulk of the continent's top teams on display, the second tier still boasted a neat cast.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

As such, here is a nifty roundup of the day's games.

Carlos Bacca's 15th-minute strike looked to do the job for Spanish side Villarreal, who took on Slavia Prague on their home turf.

The Colombian striker fired from the centre of the box to beat the opposing keeper straight down the middle, shifting the ball with the right amount of power to get past. But the home side would still gift them an own goal through Simon Deli to make it 2-0 in the 90th minute.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Premier League side Everton continued their woeful run of form, losing 3-0 to Lyon as former Chelsea starlet Bertrand Traore got on the score-sheet with the opener in the 68th minute, with Houssem Aouar scoring the second just eight minutes later.





Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay struck the final blow with an 88th-minute finish, leaving the Toffees in a very poor state ahead of their match against Watford on Sunday.

AC Milan just couldn't get off the mark against supposedly poorer opposition in AEK Athens, who were able to keep the Serie A outfit out until the full time whistle for a 0-0 draw.

Full Results Table

Score Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-1 FC Astana Slavia Prague 0-3 Villarreal Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Östersunds FK Hertha Berlin 2-0 Zorya Luhansk Lazio 1-0 Nice Vitesse 0-2 Zulte Waregem Real Sociedad 3-0 Vardar Partizan Belgrade 2-0 Skenderbeu Young Boys 0-1 Dynamo Kiev Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Hoffenheim Ludogorets Razgrad 1-1 Sporting Braga AEK Athens 0-0 AC Milan HNK Rijeka 1-4 Austria Vienna Apollon Limassol 1-1 Atalanta FC Copenhagen 3-0 Zlín Lyon 3-0 Everton Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol Steaua Bucharest 1-1 Hapoel Be'er Sheva Viktoria Plzen 4-1 Lugano FC Köln20:05 5-2 BATE Borisov Arsenal 0-0 Red Star Belgrade FC Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Konyaspor Vitoria Guimaraes 1-0 Marseille Rosenborg 1-1 Zenit St Petersburg