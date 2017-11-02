Europa League Roundup: Lazio Snatch Dramatic Win as Everton Crash Out and Arsenal Progress

November 02, 2017

After healthy doses of Champions League action on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday served up some of its own, with the Europa League providing the last bit of football ahead of the weekend.

Despite the Champions League having the bulk of the continent's top teams on display, the second tier still boasted a neat cast.

As such, here is a nifty roundup of the day's games.

Carlos Bacca's 15th-minute strike looked to do the job for Spanish side Villarreal, who took on Slavia Prague on their home turf.

The Colombian striker fired from the centre of the box to beat the opposing keeper straight down the middle, shifting the ball with the right amount of power to get past. But the home side would still gift them an own goal through Simon Deli to make it 2-0 in the 90th minute.

Premier League side Everton continued their woeful run of form, losing 3-0 to Lyon as former Chelsea starlet Bertrand Traore got on the score-sheet with the opener in the 68th minute, with Houssem Aouar scoring the second just eight minutes later. 


Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay struck the final blow with an 88th-minute finish, leaving the Toffees in a very poor state ahead of their match against Watford on Sunday.

AC Milan just couldn't get off the mark against supposedly poorer opposition in AEK Athens, who were able to keep the Serie A outfit out until the full time whistle for a 0-0 draw.

                             Full Results Table

Score
Maccabi Tel-Aviv   0-1 FC Astana
Slavia Prague   0-3 Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao   1-0 Östersunds FK
Hertha Berlin   2-0 Zorya Luhansk
Lazio   1-0 Nice
Vitesse   0-2 Zulte Waregem
Real Sociedad   3-0 Vardar
Partizan Belgrade   2-0 Skenderbeu
Young Boys   0-1 Dynamo Kiev
Istanbul Basaksehir    1-1 Hoffenheim
Ludogorets Razgrad   1-1 Sporting Braga
AEK Athens   0-0 AC Milan
HNK Rijeka   1-4 Austria Vienna
Apollon Limassol   1-1 Atalanta
FC Copenhagen   3-0 Zlín
Lyon   3-0 Everton
Lokomotiv Moscow   1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
Steaua Bucharest   1-1 Hapoel Be'er Sheva
Viktoria Plzen   4-1 Lugano
FC Köln20:05   5-2 BATE Borisov
Arsenal   0-0 Red Star Belgrade
FC Red Bull Salzburg   0-0 Konyaspor
Vitoria Guimaraes   1-0 Marseille
Rosenborg   1-1
Zenit St Petersburg

Arsenal couldn't get past Red Star Belgrade either, allowing the visitors to escape with a point in another 0-0 stalemate, while Marseille lost 1-0 to Vitoria Guimaraes.

Patrice Evra got himself sent off before kick-off after kicking a fan in the face after a fracas broke out leading up to the match. And Paolo Hurtado would be the one to come up with the goal for the Portuguese outfit.

OGC Nice and Lazio seemed to be headed for a 0-0 draw as well, but Maxime Le Marchand gave Lazio the advantage in stoppage time, putting the ball past his own keeper to hand the Italian side a slim 1-0 win.

So yeah, that was Thursday for you. There were plenty of goals about, just not from the sides you'd expect.

