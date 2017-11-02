Everton Stalwart Reveals Toffees Players Are 'Hurting' Over Ronald Koeman's Sacking

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Everton defender Ashley Williams has told Sky Sports that the Toffees players feel responsible for the sacking of Ronald Koeman after the side’s dismal start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Koeman, who joined the club in 2016, was sacked after Everton found themselves in the Premier League relegation zone, as well as underperforming in the Europa League after losses to Lyon, Atalanta and a draw against Apollon Limassol.

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-EVERTON

Interim boss David Unsworth hasn’t had the immediate impact needed in his two matches at the helm, with losses to Chelsea and Leicester City in the league and a sense of desperation surrounds the match against Lyon on Thursday night.

Williams said that the Everton players are ‘hurting’ after Koeman's sacking, but admits that the players must take responsibility for their situation as they hover dangerously over the drop zone at the bottom of the table.

"I think it hurts, definitely. He was someone that we all liked," Williams said. "You feel responsible when you're a player and you're going out there.

"It's always disappointing when a manager loses his job. You do take responsibility for that. I think the results show that we have let each other down so far - we feel we can turn it around."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Merseyside club must beat Lyon away if they are to bring any hope of securing their place in the last 32 of the Europa League after the winter break, with Lyon on five points and Atalanta on seven.

The search for Koeman’s replacement continues, with Burnley manager Sean Dyche,and Unsworth himself all said to be in the running, as well as former Crystal Palace managers Alan Pardew and Sam Allardyce.

