Inter Milan Could Make Surprise January Swoop for Former Chelsea Hero Ramires

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires could join Serie A side Inter Milan in January, according to the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is currently in China with Jiangsu Suning, though the Chinese season ends in November and the player's agent has confirmed that a move to the San Siro in early 2018 could be on the cards.

Ex Chelsea’s midfielder Ramires is close to define his move to Inter next January — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 30, 2017

Ramires left Chelsea in January 2016 after winning the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup in six years at Stamford Bridge. He scored 37 times in 246 games for the Blues and is regarded as somewhat of a cult hero in West London.

Inter are reportedly tracking the Brazilian's situation in Asia, with a loan move to Italy a possibility. He's made a positive impact in China, scoring 18 goals in 68 games since his move.

Inter are currently flying high in Serie A, where they sit second, but are looking to boost their squad in a bid for their first league title since 2010.

The move could be helped by the fact that Chinese consortium Suning Holdings Group hold a majority stake at Inter, and their sister company owns Ramires' current employers Jiangsu.