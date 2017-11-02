Inter Milan Forward Eder Extends San Siro Stay Up Until 2021 After Signing New Deal

Inter Milan have announced a new deal for 30-year-old Italy forward Eder, which will see him remain at the club until 2021.

A statement on their website reads: "FC Internazionale Milano is very pleased to announce that Eder Citadin Martins will remain a Nerazzurri player until 30th June 2021.

"The Italian-Brazilian forward was born in Lauro Muller on 17th November 1986 and signed a contract extension today to extend his connection with the Nerazzurri which began in January last year. He’s since scored 11 goals in 63 appearances across all competitions.

"Inter and Eder, a story in black and blue that will continue!"

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The Italian striker hasn't started a Serie A match for Inter so far this season, with all eight of his appearances coming off the bench. However, he remains a valued member of the squad, and the club have done well to tie him down for the next few years.

Inter's league form, though, has been on the up since the start of the season, and they look intent on making their way back to the top of the standings in Italy.

Having played 11 matches so far, the Nerazzurri haven't yet recorded a loss and are in second place on the table, just two points off leaders Napoli.