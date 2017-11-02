Leicester & West Brom Among Host of Premier League Clubs Interested in Nigeria International

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Leicester and West Brom are among a number of Premier League clubs are interested in CD Feirense midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, according to reports from Portugal.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Etebo has a release clause of €10m, which has attracted a number of clubs, but he is also out of contract in the summer.

Feirense have attempted to alleviate rumours by offering Etebo a new deal, but it remains to be accepted or rejected as of yet.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

O Jogo claim that in addition to the Foxes and Albion, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are also interested in the Nigerian international, who turns 22 next week. 


However, Sport Witness themselves have claimed West Brom and Leicester are the most consistent names to appear in association with Etebo.


Etebo, who has three goals this season, is a powerful box-to-box midfielder, who has been likened to Paul Pogba for his physique and strong, fast runs through the centre of the pitch.

He has been a huge reason for Nigeria reaching their sixth World Cup in seven attempts, as the Super Eagles finished first in their 'group of death'.

