Liverpool Fans Ironically Crown Much-Maligned Defender Dejan Lovren as Their Player of the Month

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Liverpool fans have voted Dejan Lovren as their Player of the Month for October, in what can be perceived as an exercise of irony or sympathy.

The Croatian has been heavily criticised on social media this season for some sub-par performances, and his recent showing against Tottenham at Wembley saw him on the end of a backlash.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has even had to deal with death threats on Instagram, which he rightly and publicly condemned, and it's safe to say he's not having a great time of things at present.

He has now been voted by fans as the Player of the Month for October, which listed every single first-teamer as a choice.

The former Southampton and Lyon man topped the vote with 33% which was the same percentage as Mohamed Salah, but one can only assume the Egyptian fell short by the tiniest of margins. Philippe Coutinho came third with 9%, and youngster Trent Alexander Arnold came fourth with 6%.

Whatever the intentions to vote Lovren as number one for October, Salah can probably count himself unlucky - the former Roma and Chelsea man was arguably the standout performer in a relatively poor month for the Reds.

Stand by for one very awkward photo from the down-in-the-dumps defender...

