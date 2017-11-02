Liverpool Revealed to Have Outscored Their English Rivals in the Champions League So Far This Season

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Liverpool's defence may have dominated the headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons, but their attack is as potent as ever as Jurgen Klopp's team have now outscored their English rivals in this season's Champions League campaign to date. 

The Reds followed up their seven goal thrashing of Maribor a fortnight ago by cruising to a 3-0 victory against the Slovenian side on Wednesday, which has propelled the Merseyside club to the top of the goal-scoring charts, with a total of 13 goals in the group stages so far. 

As English sides continue to dominate in Europe this season, Liverpool find themselves narrowly atop of the respective goal scoring chart (13), with Manchester City following closely behind on 12, Chelsea have netted 11 goals, whilst both Tottenham and Manchester United are level with 10.


Liverpool have yet to be shutout in the Champions League this season, and their leading man is summer recruit Mohamed Salah, as his four games in the competition for the Reds has led to four goals of his own. 

The Reds now require just one victory from their remaining two games in the group stages to secure a place in the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time since season 2008/09. 

As Premier League clubs continue to thrive in the Champions League this season it will not be a surprise to see the goal scoring table change, as the five clubs have combined for a total of 56 goals so far, with just one loss in the competition between them - resulting in four being top of their respective group. 

