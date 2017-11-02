Napoli Boss Sarri Hails Pep Guardiola and Believes He'll be Remembered as a Pioneer When He Retires

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Maurizio Sarri has insisted that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is going to be remembered as 'someone who forever changed the way we view football' when he retires from management.

The Napoli coach was full of praise for the stylish Spaniard in the aftermath of his side's damaging 3-2 defeat at San Paolo, and reckons he is a true pioneer of the game.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

He said in a post-match press conference, as transcribed by Goal: "I like the way Guardiola plays the game and the high pace of the team. I like how he makes his players want to win the ball back as soon as they lose it.

"I like his tactics, he's a genius on that front. I saw all of that in the first leg. We're talking about one of the greatest coaches of all-time. When he retires he'll be remembered as someone who forever changed the way we view football."

Italian tactician Sarri has come in for his own high praise this season for guiding Napoli to the top of Serie A with 28 points out of a possible 30.

His attacking style of football has been directly compared to that of Guardiola's, but it was the latter who managed to get the better of his opposite number in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Sarri's team disappointingly look likely to drop out into the Europa League.

