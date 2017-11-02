New Leicester Boss Claude Puel Wants Reunion With PSG Star as Riyad Mahrez Speculation Continues

New Leicester City boss Claude Puel wants to sign his former star Hatem Ben Arfa following victory against Everton.

The former Southampton manager got off to a flier with a 2-0 win over the Toffees at Goodison Park, and has turned his attention to possible incomings at the club.

As reported by RMC Sport, Puel is considering a number of swoops in January to help Leicester move away from the relegation zone.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

One man he is understood to be interested in is former Newcastle United star Ben Arfa, who is out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain.

Puel brought the best out of the 30-year-old during their time together at Ligue 1 outfit Nice, and is viewed by the 56-year-old as a possible replacement for star winger Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian international failed to get his move away from the King Power in the summer, but is widely tipped to leave the club in January.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Mahrez, who won the PFA Player of the Year award in 2015/16, has gone on record as saying he wants to pursue other ambitions, but has shown an admirable attitude for the Foxes following his unsuccessful summer.

Ben Arfa will be known to most Premier League fans after his time as at Newcastle, where he scored 14 goals and garnered a reputation for being a tempremental flair player, who never lived up to his potential.

