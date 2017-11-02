Patrice Evra Sent Off Before Europa League Game For Kicking Fan

Patrice Evra was sent off before Marseille's Europa League game against Vitoria SC for kicking a fan. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 02, 2017

Marseille's Patrice Evra was sent off before a Europa League game for kicking a fan in pregame warmups. 

It happened during Marseille's preparation for a game at Vitoria SC in Portugal. The usually fun-loving and mild-mannered Evra, 36, can be seen kicking a fan who was part of a group engaging with Marseille players near the end line. 

He was then shown the red, becoming the first player in Europa League history to be sent off before the start of a match, per Oddsbible

This isn't the only time a French national teamer has given a fan a piece of his mind. Er, leg. Eric Cantona went studs-up into the stands in 1995. 

This begs the question: Who kicked it better?

