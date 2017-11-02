Marseille's Patrice Evra was sent off before a Europa League game for kicking a fan in pregame warmups.

It happened during Marseille's preparation for a game at Vitoria SC in Portugal. The usually fun-loving and mild-mannered Evra, 36, can be seen kicking a fan who was part of a group engaging with Marseille players near the end line.

He was then shown the red, becoming the first player in Europa League history to be sent off before the start of a match, per Oddsbible.

CRAZY: Patrice Evra sent off BEFORE Marseille game for attacking a fan 😱😱😱



Via. @karimattab1pic.twitter.com/LWlk5snmkv — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) November 2, 2017

This isn't the only time a French national teamer has given a fan a piece of his mind. Er, leg. Eric Cantona went studs-up into the stands in 1995.

This begs the question: Who kicked it better?