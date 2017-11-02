Philippe Coutinho's 'Eyes and Ears' Set on Barcelona Move Despite Summer Transfer Failure

Transfer rumours nowadays always say how a player’s head isn’t right, or his heart is set on leaving, but according to Mundo Deportivo (via SportWitness), Philippe Coutinho’s anatomy is a little different.

The Catalan newspaper are canning any and every idea that Philippe Coutinho is considering any other transfer destination than Barcelona. They claim sources close to the player have reaffirmed Coutinho’s desire for a move to the Nou Camp in January, and his ‘eyes and ears’ are set on Barca.

The report goes on to claim that Coutinho is using every opportunity he can to remind Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp about his desire to move to Barca at the earliest moment once the January window comes around.

Whilst Mundo Deportivo don’t go as far as to describe the situation in such specifics, but there’s surely time for that between now and January.

Whilst Mundo Deportivo don’t go into heavily detailed specifics of the Brazilian’s tactics, should he be as set on joining Barca as is reported, then it would be an insurmountable task to keep him at the club beyond next season.

Aside from negating any notion that Coutinho has wavered his stance on leaving Anfield, or even which team he desires to move to, the newspaper don’t add much to the already hyped up transfer saga this in unfolding into.

Coutinho’s exit from Liverpool is shaping up to match that of his former and potentially new teammate Luis Suarez, who is now one of the best strikers in the world.