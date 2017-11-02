PHOTO: Mesut Ozil Appears Happy Enough at Arsenal Despite Continued Transfer Speculation

Mesut Ozil has sent a message to Arsenal fans assuring them that he is both happy and focused at the moment.

The German has enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance of late after a slow start to the new season - he has recorded two assists in his last two games and got his first goal of the campaign at Everton recently.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 29-year-old is back in the good books with the majority of Gunners supporters at the moment, but there still looms the fact that he hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal at the club.

As things stand, the north London giants will lose Ozil at the end of the season for nothing, and the papers have been reporting that they could look to cash in on him for a cut-price fee in January.

Numerous outlets have claimed that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing his former Real Madrid number 10 to Old Trafford, and that those reports have been distracting Ozil on the pitch.

Mood: 😊🔝 #COYG #training #fun @jackwilshere @Arsenal A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

The Turkish-born playmaker moved to deny those accusations though by saying, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I'm happy here, and I do my job to 100 per cent as I always have. I give everything and leave it all on the pitch for the team.

"The most important thing is football. I want to give everything, 100 per cent for this club. It's important for me to give my all and enjoy playing as well. Whatever else happens, we will see in the future."

Those social media-inclined Arsenal fans will be pleased to have seen Ozil back up his quotes with an upload on Instagram showing him looking happy with teammate Jack Wilshere.

