Premier League Rivals Arsenal & Chelsea Monitoring Former Liverpool Keeper Peter Gulacsi

Former Liverpool player Peter Gulacsi is being eyed up for a possible return to the Premier League, four years after he left Anfield, with both Arsenal and Chelsea reviewing their current goalkeeping situations.

Gulacsi joined Liverpool as a teenager in 2007, initially on loan, but didn't make a first team appearance in six years under contract, and spent much of his time with the youth and reserve sides.

After loan spells at Hereford, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City, the Hungarian stopper left England for Red Bull Salzburg where his career finally took off and. After winning Austrian Bundesliga titles, he made the switch to sister club RB Leipzig in Germany.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Now according to ESPN, the 14-cap international is seen a possible successor for the ageing Petr Cech at Arsenal and the report claims that scouts from two Premier League clubs were in attendance for Leipzig's defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.





Chelsea are suggested as the other club interested in Gulacsi, with current first choice Thibaut Courtois - who is frequently linked with a move back to Spain - yet to sign an extension to his current contract which ends in the summer of 2019.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

In addition to being rated highly in the Bundesliga and having Champions League experience, Gulacsi's acquisition would also have the benefit of counting as an all-important 'home grown' player in squad registration, thanks to his formative years on Merseyside.