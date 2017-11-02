Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez All Receive 1st England Call-Ups

Chelsea loanees Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been handed their first England call-ups, following impressive displays this season.

The pair are joined by Liverpool's Joe Gomez, who has looked very good as well and was also selected for the first time in his career.

The announcement was made via England's official Twitter account.

Abraham, on loan at Swansea City, has banged in five goals and one assist in 13 appearances for the Welsh side. While Loftus-Cheek has been equally remarkable at Crystal Palace, despite the side currently stuck at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Gomez, meanwhile, has made eight top flight appearances for the Reds so far this season, and looks to be a player set for stardom.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

England are to play matches against Germany and Brazil during the international break this month, having already qualified for next year's World Cup tournament in Russia.

Gareth Southgate has shown faith in the three youngsters, and their clubs will be hoping that they get good international minutes under their belt, as the experience would prove invaluable.