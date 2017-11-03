Arsenal Fans Slam Theo Walcott on Twitter Following Disappointing Red Star Draw

Arsenal fans were left less than impressed with their side's performance during the north Londoners 0-0 Europa League draw with Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night, with Theo Walcott, Francis Coquelin and Olivier Giroud proving to be of particular frustration.

The 28-year-old wide man has been reduced to the squad's fringes at the Emirates Stadium this term, featuring in just three Premier League games from the substitutes' bench despite appearing in all four of the Gunners' European starting XIs.

Arsene Wenger Says He Will 'Continue Rotating' After 'Frustrating' Draw Against Red Star Belgrade @callumrc96 https://t.co/RqS7ivkHDN — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 3, 2017

The England international, who has not featured for the Three Lions since November 2016, was handed the captain's armband and lasted the full 90 minutes for Arsene Wenger's side, on a night where the uninspiring point was enough to take them through to the knockout rounds in Europe's second-tier competition.

Walcott, who according to the Daily Mail takes home £140k per week, was seen as the scapegoat by the Arsenal fans following the disappointing result and held to account for this lacklustre display.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Another diabolical performance topped off with a masterclass in ineptitude by Walcott and Coquelin. Woke up at 4am for this.. #AFC #AFCvRSB — Stefan Kingham (@StefanKingham) November 2, 2017

With a poor performance, mostly from the senior players, why only make 1 sub. Walcott and Giroud stinking the place out. Feel for Akpom #afc — Lee Sutherland (@suths1984) November 2, 2017

With Walcott and Coquelin in the team you’d take a draw against any team in the world. #AFC #AFCvRSB #EuropaLeague — James Mottershead (@mottersjames) November 2, 2017

Theo Walcott is the luckiest son of a bitch on this planet. Earning 140k/week for doing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! #Arsenal #Afc — arsehind (@arsehind) November 2, 2017

Coquelin and Walcott stealing a living... not good enough #afc — Bee Jay (@_Ben_Johnson) November 2, 2017

The youngsters have been dreadful, Theo Walcott wouldn't even get a mark out of ten, Giroud anonymous. This has been awful to watch #AFC — James Dodd (@JamesDoddUK) November 2, 2017

Walcott just needs the bin. Wet, weak and pointless #AFC — Chris (@cpw1982) November 2, 2017

Theo Walcott is by far the worst passer and crosser in Arsenal history. Top 3 worst finisher. Conversion rate of 1 in 8 chances. #AFC — Tom Leko (@TomislavLeko) November 2, 2017

Arsenal fans will know that their performance against Red Star on Thursday will need drastic improvement come the weekend if they stand any chance of sneaking into the top four of the Premier League, with the visit to arguably one of the best teams in Europe at this current moment Manchester City next on the agenda.

It is unlikely, following the frustrating night at the Emirates, that Walcott, Coquelin or Giroud will feature from the start, which, after their mundane midweek showings, will be music to the ears of the Gunners supporters.