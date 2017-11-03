Arsenal Fans Slam Theo Walcott on Twitter Following Disappointing Red Star Draw

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

Arsenal fans were left less than impressed with their side's performance during the north Londoners 0-0 Europa League draw with Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night, with Theo Walcott, Francis Coquelin and Olivier Giroud proving to be of particular frustration. 

The 28-year-old wide man has been reduced to the squad's fringes at the Emirates Stadium this term, featuring in just three Premier League games from the substitutes' bench despite appearing in all four of the Gunners' European starting XIs. 

The England international, who has not featured for the Three Lions since November 2016, was handed the captain's armband and lasted the full 90 minutes for Arsene Wenger's side, on a night where the uninspiring point was enough to take them through to the knockout rounds in Europe's second-tier competition. 

Walcott, who according to the Daily Mail takes home £140k per week, was seen as the scapegoat by the Arsenal fans following the disappointing result and held to account for this lacklustre display. 

Both during the bore-draw and following the full time whistle the Gunners faithful took to Twitter to vent their frustrations in the direction of the former Southampton man and teammates Coquelin and Giroud.  


Here are some of the best tweets: 

Arsenal fans will know that their performance against Red Star on Thursday will need drastic improvement come the weekend if they stand any chance of sneaking into the top four of the Premier League, with the visit to arguably one of the best teams in Europe at this current moment Manchester City next on the agenda. 

It is unlikely, following the frustrating night at the Emirates, that Walcott, Coquelin or Giroud will feature from the start, which, after their mundane midweek showings, will be music to the ears of the Gunners supporters. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters