Arsene Wenger Says He Will 'Continue Rotating' Despite 'Frustrating' Home Draw With Red Star

Arsene Wenger has insisted that he will continue rotating his squad in the Europa League despite Arsenal's underwhelming 0-0 draw again Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night.

The Gunners were left frustrated but a point saw them secure qualification into the last-32 with two games to play.

And Wenger chose to look at the positives after a relatively insipid display at the Emirates.

"We made four games, 10 points. So overall it's good if I can combine both (domestic and European football)," he told Sky Sports.

"You could see tonight it was a very intense game, and with the number of games we play, we want to play in every single competition. I will continue (rotating) at the moment.

"They started stronger than us; they played very well at the start. They played with a high pace, were dangerous on the breaks and defended very well.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"In the second half we dominated possession much more but lacked a bit of quality in the final ball, vision to find the right space and overall it was a fair 0-0.

"It's frustrating when you don't score, but overall you understand that with many young players in the team, that's part of the learning process for them, playing these types of games."

On the performance of Jack Wilshere, he added: "He needs these kind of games to come back to his best level.

"And he needs to be injury-free for a long period until the end of the season, and get games like that. He's not involved (with England) but if he keeps his fitness, maybe next time (he will be)."