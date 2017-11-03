Borussia Dortmund looks to end its poor patch of form against rival and Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.
The second Der Klassiker of the season takes place this Saturday at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park - the same venue where Bayern Munich claimed Super Cup glory in August.
Although in recent years this game hasn't proved to be much of a title decider, Borussia Dortmund have been the only team to offer Bayern a consistent challenge for the Bundesliga crown since the days of the great Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hamburger SV sides in the late 70's and early 80's.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's Der Klassiker.
Classic Encounter
With no shortage of classic encounters between the two heavyweights of German football, it seems only fair to look back at the last time Jupp Heynckes faced Borussia Dortmund as the Bayern manager and crowned the Bavarians as the champions of Europe.
Jürgen Klopp's Dortmund side showed their class in the opening 45 minutes and peppered the Bayern Munich goal with shot after shot. However, failing to convert their chances allowed Bayern to take the upper hand in the second-half and Mario Mandžukić put the Bavarians in front with a simple tap-in.
Dortmund were then given a lifeline when Brazilian defender Dante clattered into Marco Reus inside the 18-yard box. İlkay Gündoğan stepped up to take the penalty for die Schwarzgelben and the German midfielder calmly put the ball into the back of the net.
Just 90 seconds before the full-time whistle, Arjen Robben became Bayern's hero with a delicate finish beyond the helpless Roman Weidenfeller to secure the Champions League trophy, Bayern Munich ending the 2012/13 season as winners of the treble.
Key Battle
Team News
Prediction
Despite their incredible start to the season, Borussia Dortmund have been given a rude awakening in recent weeks and any talk about the possibility of winning the Bundesliga title this season is now nothing more than a whisper.
Although Bosz's side shouldn't be on the end of a 4-2 defeat like they were last week, the visiting Bavarians could still have a lot of joy and run out resounding victors.
The pressure is on the home side to prevent Bayern Munich moving six points clear at the top of the table and Dortmund will need to show a lot of character if they want to regain some of the pride that has been lost recently.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern Munich