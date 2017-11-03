Christian Eriksen Reveals the Main Thing Record Signing Davinson Sanchez Has Brought to Spurs' Squad

Many wilt under the pressure of becoming a record signing, but since Davinson Sanchez made the jump to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer from Eredivisie side Ajax in a bank-breaking deal worth £38m, the 'solid' centre-half has gone from strength to strength, a growth in calibre which Christian Eriksen believes is invaluable to the squad's chemistry.

Spurs remain unbeaten when the 21-year-old is included in the starting XI, although his absence has been felt recently, with the north Londoners falling to defeat against West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Manchester United in the league, the scores ending 3-2 and 1-0 respectively at their expense.

But Sanchez, who impressed during Spurs' 1-1 draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League, returned to the fold on Wednesday evening when Los Blancos travelled to Wembley in the corresponding away fixture - an encounter which saw Mauricio Pochettino's men beat Zinedine Zidane's side 3-1.

Eriksen netted against the Spanish champions after a slick, fluent counter attack carved open the Real defence, an opportunity which the Danish international claimed was partly made easier to construct by the defender's studied, sturdy cohesion and approach to their duties on the pitch.

The playmaker - speaking in Tottenham's match-day programme (via football.london) - is confident that the Colombian's contribution will aid the 'Lilywhites' push for success and is also adamant that he'll remain a problem for opposing strikers to contend with in the future.

"He's done very well, but not only at the Bernabeu, he's done it in all the games he's played so far," he said. "Obviously he was on the bench against West Ham and then at Manchester United on Saturday, but he's had an impressive run of starts after getting into the line-up."

"He's developed into a solid and very good centre-back for us. With the communication at the back - in most of the games it's been Davinson, Toby and Jan - they've done so well and it's made it easier for us to build attacks. I'm happy for Sanchez, he's a very good guy and he will be even better than this with time."