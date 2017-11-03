Demarai Gray Admits He Is Tired of Benchwork as He Seeks More Starts After Signing New Foxes Deal

Demarai Gray has said that he doesn't want to wait any longer for a chance in the Leicester first team, after his stellar performance against a struggling Everton side.

The 21-year-old scored and assisted in the 2-0 win, before telling Sky Sports that he is ready to push for a consistent place in the starting eleven.

Having made quite the impression in new manager Claude Puel's first game in charge, Gray - who signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2022 this week - is hoping that the performances continue at the same level as last weekend.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Gray said: "When I've come off the bench, I've always tried to play my part in the time I get to put in the manager's mind about throwing me in for the next game. I've had to wait a long time and I've had to play a lot of games off the bench.





"But you have to look at it as more minutes on the pitch and I'm going to learn something that will help me in the next game or the game after that.





"I'm always ready to come on so I'm happy to play because only three players get on, so it's better than sitting on the bench and not coming on.

"You have to look at the positives but every player wants to play and I think it's OK to be frustrated. I know I've had to be patient





"The boys and the people behind me have told me to keep working hard and that's what I've done and I still feel like I'm learning."





The Foxes, who will be eager to build on the victory over Everton, take on Stoke at the Bet365 stadium on Saturday, and Gray wants to keep his own good form going.

Leicester Winger Demarai Gray Signs New Long-Term Contract With Foxes Until 2021 @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/iA7vk74uC5 — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) November 2, 2017

"I've done a lot of waiting and I don't want to wait any more, I want to keep playing and hit the ground running and keep going with what I did on Sunday," he added.