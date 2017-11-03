Former Arsenal Striker Insists Manchester City Are Not at the Level of Previous Gunners Sides

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has insisted that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are not on the same level as the Gunners of years gone by when they boasted talents such as Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, despite remaining unbeaten across all competitions so far this term. 

The Citizens current find themselves five points ahead of second-placed Manchester United after 10 games in the Premier League, with only a 1-1 draw with Everton in August the only blotch on an otherwise perfect record. 

In addition, the north west big-spenders have also already secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League courtesy of a 4-2 win over Napoli on Wednesday evening and are preparing for the trip to Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. 

Without a doubt Manchester City are playing some of the most attractive, expansive and thrilling football across Europe and even the world at this present moment, however Campbell believes Arsenal's great sides of the past were even better. 

"Arsenal have been the most entertaining side over a course of quite a few seasons", the 47-year-old told Betsafe.com"With ten or eleven games gone in the Premier League, Man City have been the best for probably those games. 

"It’s a long season, they are playing well at the moment. They’re playing fantastically well. They’re going to be a challenge for anybody when they’re playing this well. It only takes the fickle twist of fate for something to happen and then you get beaten and it puts you on a downer. 

"We’ll see, it’s going to be a tough ask for Arsenal this weekend, because Man City are playing very well. But we’ve seen it happen before, football can trip you up just when you think you can see the finishing line."

The north Londoners and Manchester City meet one another in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium, with both sides hoping to claim all three points in the push for their respective season-end targets. 

Watch the betsafe.com interview with Kevin Campbell and Paul Dickov, including how City won’t achieve what the Arsenal Unbeatables did

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters