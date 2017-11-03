Former Arsenal Striker Insists Manchester City Are Not at the Level of Previous Gunners Sides

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has insisted that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are not on the same level as the Gunners of years gone by when they boasted talents such as Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, despite remaining unbeaten across all competitions so far this term.

The Citizens current find themselves five points ahead of second-placed Manchester United after 10 games in the Premier League, with only a 1-1 draw with Everton in August the only blotch on an otherwise perfect record.

In addition, the north west big-spenders have also already secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League courtesy of a 4-2 win over Napoli on Wednesday evening and are preparing for the trip to Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Without a doubt Manchester City are playing some of the most attractive, expansive and thrilling football across Europe and even the world at this present moment, however Campbell believes Arsenal's great sides of the past were even better.

"Arsenal have been the most entertaining side over a course of quite a few seasons", the 47-year-old told Betsafe.com. "With ten or eleven games gone in the Premier League, Man City have been the best for probably those games.

"It’s a long season, they are playing well at the moment. They’re playing fantastically well. They’re going to be a challenge for anybody when they’re playing this well. It only takes the fickle twist of fate for something to happen and then you get beaten and it puts you on a downer.

"We’ll see, it’s going to be a tough ask for Arsenal this weekend, because Man City are playing very well. But we’ve seen it happen before, football can trip you up just when you think you can see the finishing line."

The north Londoners and Manchester City meet one another in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium, with both sides hoping to claim all three points in the push for their respective season-end targets.

