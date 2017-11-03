Former Manchester City Striker Claims Pep Guardiola's Side Is Better Than Fergie's Golden Era

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

Former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov has stated he believes Pep Guardiola's side are playing the best football he has ever seen, and they even rival 'that' Barcelona team from 2008-12. 

The Citizens have swept almost all aside in a destructive manner so far this season, with a 1-1 draw with Everton back in August the only blotch on an otherwise perfect record across all competitions. 

It seems the defensive frailties of last term under the Spaniard's watchful eye have been both resolved and counteracted, with the sheer number of goals the north west giants now convert overcoming almost anything the opposition can throw at them. 

Without a doubt Manchester City are playing some of the best football across Europe at this present moment in time, however Dickov believes that Guardiola's side are in fact showcasing the best talent that he has ever witnessed. 

"Without a shadow of a doubt it’s the best football I’ve seen from any side", the 44-year-old told betsafe.com

"'The Invincibles' or 'the Golden Era' under Fergie played some fantastic football, but it’s the way City are just demolishing teams and the patience they’re showing in doing it as well. 

"If they don’t score early they’ve got the confidence and the belief within themselves that the chances will come purely because of the football they’re playing. I would say they’re nearly on par with the Barcelona team that Pep had a few years ago."

Manchester City will be hopeful they can continue their dominance so far this term when they take the trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. 

A win would at least maintain the five-point gap the Citizens currently hold over fellow Premier League challengers Manchester United, and avoiding defeat would see Guardiola's side into the November international break remaining unbeaten across all competitions. 

Watch the betsafe.com interview with Kevin Campbell and Paul Dickov, including how City won’t achieve what the Arsenal Unbeatables did

