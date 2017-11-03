Henri Saivet in Contention to Start for Newcastle Against Bournemouth With Mikel Merino Struggling

Henri Saivet could be set to start his first Premier League game of the season as Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino struggles with back issues.

Newcastle play host to Bournemouth on Saturday, with Rafael Benitez's men looking to return to winning form following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Saivet was an unused substitute at Turf Moor however, with Merino and fellow Magpies midfielder Isaac Hayden struggling to return to full fitness for the weekend, the Senaglese midfielder could be afforded a rare opportunity to rove his value to Benitez.

Mo Diame played in the Newcastle midfield against the Clarets however, if either Merino or Hayden are not deemed 100% fit there's a chance that Saivet could replace Diame and fill the role next to Jonjo Shelvey.

So far Saivet has made only one appearance for Newcastle this campaign, that coming in the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forrest in the second round of the Carabao Cup. And after spending an unimpressive spell on loan with Saint Etienne, the game against Burnley could prove to be one of Saivet's last chances to prove himself at St James' Park.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has labelled Saturday's tie against Newcastle a 'winnable' fixture, with a positive result imperative for the Cherries as they languish in 19th place, one point from 17th placed Swansea City.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be looking to continue their comparatively good start to the season, with a win potentially taking them as high as sixth place, ahead of the likes of Liverpool, Burnley and Watford.