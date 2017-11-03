Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed the 'case is closed' in relation to his recent tax issues following an appearance at the Pozuelo de Alarcon courthouse near Madrid on Friday.

Mourinho stood at a Madrid courthouse regarding an alleged €3.3m case of tax fraud during his time as manager at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

Talking to reporters outside of court, as reported by Football Espana, Mourinho spoke out on the hearing, saying: "The information given to me was that my tax situation was totally within the law. Years later I was then informed that an investigation had begun and that I had to change the situation and pay back a certain sum.

"There was no debate or argument, the sum has been paid and the signatures are there that everything is in compliance and the case is now closed - which is why I am here."

With a host of allegations of tax fraud hounding the footballing world as of late, the most notable cases being that of Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi, Mourinho will be glad to relieve himself of the burden that such charges carry.

Now the Portuguese manager will be able to turn his attentions back to managing what has been a very successful campaign for Manchester United so far, with the next game for the Red Devils coming against title holders Chelsea on Sunday.