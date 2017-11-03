Jupp Heynckes Hails 'Dynamic and Powerful' Emre Can Amidst Bayern Munich Links

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has spoken out on the talent of their former youth player Emre Can as he enters the final stretch of his contract at Liverpool.

Can, whose contract with Liverpool expires in the summer, looks set to leave the Reds at the end of the current season, with contract talks reaching an impasse and the German international free to sign for any non-Premier League team on a Bosman in the January transfer window.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

While Juventus look to be early favourites to pen a deal for the talented midfielder, Bayern would be keen to see the 23-year-old rejoin the Bavarian outfit.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Bayern's game at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, Heynckes said, via ESPN: "There's always certain criteria when you're signing a player. I only had Emre Can for a few months. He is a good, young player who has developed well - he is dynamic and powerful."

Can has been a integral part of Liverpool's midfield so far this campaign, making 14 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign, notching three goals and two assists as Jurgen Klopp's side look to push on form last year's success and push for the league title.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Heynckes went on to explain how it was vital for Bayern to sign players with the right ability and personality to make the German champions a European superpower once again, saying: "In my opinion, if Bayern want to play a dominant role in the Champions League again, we must have suitable players for every position.

"The most important thing for me is that the player's footballing concept meets our extremely high level. Not just his physical attributes and speed. There are many factors that play a role and everyone has different criteria. Not to forget, the player's character is important. He must also be a team player with social skills.

"He doesn't just have to fit on a sporting level. There is 20-24 young people together, they have to get on and respect each other, and their ego has to take a back seat. Therefore, the player's character and behaviour is most important for new signings."

While Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful a solution to Can's contract talks can be found soon, the Liverpool boss will have to find a resolution soon or face losing Can to a European side on a pre-contract in January, be it Bayern, Juventus or another potential suitor.

