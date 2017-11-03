Sampdoria warned off Atletico Madrid saying that Lucas Torreira will not be sold anytime soon. The Spanish giants had been linked with a £40m deal for the Uruguayan defensive midfielder in January, but Sampdoria have made their position clear.

According to Sampdoria's lawyer, Antonio Romei, the Italian outfit will not be considering any possible deal for one of their star players.

In a recent interview with Telenord, Romei even refused to discuss the possible details of a new contract, telling the broadcaster: "Clauses? We won't talk about them. There are some complicated, contractual issues. Torreira is a treasure for Samp and he’ll be with us for the rest of the season.

“He’s grown tremendously, he’s sincere in his approach, he wants to make it and is both competitive and determined.”

Torreira came through Pescara's academy before going on to make 36 appearances for their senior team. During his time in the first team squad Torreira scored five goals and managed one assist.

After leaving Pescara the Uruguayan joined Sampdoria and only missed three league matches, playing in 35, during a season which saw the team finish tenth. The defensive midfielder's importance to Marco Giampaolo's side was obvious through his continued presence in the first team.

Roma had also been linked with a move for the 21-year-old after his impressive first season with Sampdoria, but the move never transpired. Torreira has continued to impress in the Italian league and in the opening ten games he has scored two goals and created one.