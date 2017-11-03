Luke Shaw Considers Return to Southampton as Man City Eye Saints Current Left Back Ryan Bertrand

Luke Shaw could be making an unexpected return to former club Southampton this winter as rumours of his unhappiness at Manchester United intensify.

The Englishman's possible comeback is the result of Manchester City's growing interest towards Saints' Ryan Bertrand.

According to the Mirror Online, Pep Guardiola is looking to find another left-back to alternate with summer signing Benjamin Mendy (who is currently out injured) and the table leaders could make an offer for Bertrand during the January window.

.@LukeShaw23 is going nowhere. Keep fighting for your place in the team, Luke. 💪🏼 #mufc pic.twitter.com/pz7RIwkEEr — United Xtra (@utdxtra) October 26, 2017

This would allow Shaw to consider a return to St Mary's after experiencing a poor beginning of the season this year. Having just recently recovered from his ankle surgery - which took place in May - he has only played two Carabao Cup matches so far.

Shaw, who joined Reds in 2014 on a huge £27m deal, has since gone through several injuries; this September he reportedly decided to extend his contract with the Old Trafford side until 2019.

Playing at Southampton would be a chance for him to play more often and, possibly, earn a place in England's World Cup squad.

Although no contract talks have yet been held between the two Premier League clubs, Shaw's unhappy permanence at Manchester United is thought to be decisive in determining his departure.

The player is, according to the Mirror Online, in such bad terms with manager Jose Mourinho, that he would be willing to accept a pay-cut - he currently earns a reported £80,000 per week - if it leads to leaving the Premier League giants.

Great to be back on the pitch! Nice one @jesselingard ⚽️⚽️, onto the next round 💪🏻#MUFC #CarabaoCup A post shared by Luke Shaw (@lukeshaw23) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

The two suggested destinations are Southampton or Tottenham. While Spurs are not reportedly looking for a new left-back and have the likes of Danny Rose and Ben Davies at their disposal, Mauricio Pochettino has always admired Shaw and could be keen on taking him on board.