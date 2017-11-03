Manchester City Target Alexis Sanchez No Longer Set to Replace Aguero Should He Join in January

While Manchester City retain an interest in Alexis Sanchez, having just missed out on the signing of the Chilean in the summer, he will no longer join as an outright replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Aguero who scored a record breaking 178th goal for City against Napoli on Wednesday, has re-established himself as the Citizens' top striker in the face of competition against teammate and significantly talented youngster, Gabriel Jesus.

Despite Pep Guardiola's determination to bring in a new striker through the summer to take Aguero's place in the City lineup, the Argentine striker has once again proven his worth at the Etihad Stadium, notching seven league goals in as many games, placing second in the Premier League goal scoring charts, one goal behind Harry Kane.

Now, in recognition of his achievements for City, Aguero will be honoured in front of the Etihad Stadium before Sunday's fixture against Arsenal, with a presentation being made to 29-year-old before kick off.

It will serve as an apt reminder to Sanchez, who will likely be in the Arsenal squad on Sunday, that even if he makes the switch to City in the new year, he will have a tough battle on his hands should he want to displace Aguero.

While City's front four of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Aguero have been terrorising Premier League defences for fun this campaign, notching a total of 26 goals between them, boss Pep Guardiola still sees the need for improvement.

With Sanchez looking the most likely addition to the City lineup there's every chance that by the end of the season the Citizens could be boasting the highest scoring front line in Europe.

However, with competition as fierce as Gabriel Jesus and Aguero to contend with, it goes to show that there are no guarantees at the Etihad.