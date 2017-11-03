Marseille Suspends Patrice Evra for Kicking at Fan Before Europa League Match

Marseille have suspended Patrice Evra with immediate effect while it investigates the incident that took place in Portugal.

November 03, 2017

Marseille have suspended Patrice Evra with immediate effect after the French defender aimed a kick at one of the club's fans before their Europa League game against Vitoria on Thursday night. 

The club have taken swift action against the popular 36-year-old, who has yet to speak publicly about the incident that saw him move aggressively towards the group of Marseille fans who had - the club claim in their statement - 'uttered particularly serious hateful attacks' against Evra. 

The club's full statement reads: "Jacques-Henri Eyraud, President of Olympique de Marseille, met Patrice Evra today and informed him of his layoff with immediate effect and his summons to an interview prior to a possible disciplinary sanction. 

"In addition, the first results of the internal investigation conducted by the club reveal an unacceptable behaviour on the part of a handful of provocateurs who uttered particularly serious hateful attacks against the player, even though the latter and his teammates warmed up for an important meeting. 

"As a professional and experienced player, Patrice Evra could not respond in such an inappropriate way. 

"The club is continuing its investigation and will use all the legal means at its disposal against individuals who, under the guise of their passion for OM, endanger their reputation by entering the field and insulting a player instead of supporting him."

