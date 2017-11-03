Mattia De Sciglio Reflects on New Life at 'Professional' Juventus & Old Club AC Milan's Crisis

Juventus' newest and possibly most controversial summer signing Mattia De Sciglio has admitted that he now understands what his club have been winning for the past six years.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia's microphones, the 25-year-old has opened up about his first months at the Turin side and commented on former team AC Milan's current situation.

Four months at Juventus have been sufficient for him to study the dynamics behind the six-time Serie A winners and the secret of their success.

"Ever since my arrival, I have found that seriousness and professionalism are key for this club," he said.

"They also have another plus: Juventus meticulously take into consideration every little detail. Now that I have fully recovered [from a leg injury picked up during Juventus' Champions League game against Barcelona]. I am fully fitted to play for both the Bianconeri and Italy."

Juventus won a tough, away game against AC Milan last week though almost compromised their Champions League aspirations on Tuesday, when they risked losing against Sporting CP.

De Sciglio returned to playing in this particular match, which he commented by saying: "The Lisbon game was the confirmation that we must have maximum concentration whenever we enter the pitch."

When he joined Juventus, during the summer, he left behind a club that were meant to regain their prestige both in Italy and in Europe, but are still struggling to succeed.

"This year, many things have changed [at Milan]. The team still need time to adapt to such changes."

De Sciglio owes the Rossoneri a great deal of his league and national success, having started out his career in the club's youth team and been a Milan player for 15 years.

"I have lived a similar situation to the one they are currently experiencing during my first season there," he added.

"When I joined them, the team was going through a generational turnover, when giants like Gattuso, Nesta and Ibrahimovic - all belonging to the previous generation - left the team. They only need time."