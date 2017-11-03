Report Claims Real Madrid Keen to Beat Spurs to AC Milan Star by Stumping Up €40m Release Clause

Real Madrid are thought to be among the clubs who are interested in signing AC Milan's winger Suso, and would be willing to pay his release clause in order to secure him.

The Italian giants are going through a period of relative crisis since failing to defeat Juventus in the latest Serie A weekend and AEK Athens in Thursday's Europa League game.

This means that with the (now more than ever) likely departure of manager Vincenzo Montella, who has been rumoured to be on the verge a definitive break-up with the club, other players could be leaving.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Reports in Spain (via Calcio Mercato) suggest that Los Blancos are keen on pursuing him during the next summer window and therefore paying his release clause, which is thought to be worth around €40m.

The former Liverpool ace is, however, rumoured to be happy at AC Milan and does not wish to part from the Italian club in the future.

Reports say that he probably won't be leaving in January. However, if the club won't find a solution to their crisis, things will be different by the end of the season in June.

Real Madrid are not the only ones who would pay well to pen him down next year, as Real's conquerors Tottenham have also been linked for some time, while Serie A champions Juventus are another to have set their eyes on him.

Former Liverpool Winger Suso Rejects Talk of AC Milan Exit Amid Interest From Spurs https://t.co/Nb5bHQwsIF — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) October 26, 2017

However, following rumours that Los Blancos are looking for a new winger to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and that Gareth Bale could soon be out of the picture for the Madrid side, they might be more motivated to sign him than anyone else.