Reports Claim Bayern München Star James Rodríguez Blames Zinedine Zidane for Real Madrid's Poor Form

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

James Rodríguez of Bayern München has pointed the finger at one person in particular for Real Madrid's poor start to the season. 

Real Madrid sit third in La Liga, eight points off of leaders Barcelona, and succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Spurs on Wednesday night in the Champions League. The Colombian was loaned out to the German champions in the summer after falling down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Rodríguez started just thirteen league games last season, coming off the bench in nine, but despite getting eight goals and six assists, Zinedine Zidane chose to largely neglect the former Porto star.

And according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, James believes that the Real Madrid manager is to blame for his side's struggles this season. Despite the Frenchman winning back-to-back European Cups, Rodríguez believes the club should have kept Carlo Ancelotti on.

Rodríguez struggled in his new spell with Bayern under Ancelotti, but has showed why he was so highly rated years ago since Jupp Heynckes returned from retirement. 

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has made five Bundesliga appearances - scoring two and assisting one - but admits to having still not adjusted to life in Bavaria.

"I try to give my all in every training session, in order to show my qualities in our matches. Obviously, I still need to adapt to my new life in Munich," the 2014 World Cup star added, "but it's getting better everyday. I like it here."

Rodríguez is on a two-year loan at Bayern, whose next match is on Saturday evening against Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters