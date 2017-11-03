Reports Claim Bayern München Star James Rodríguez Blames Zinedine Zidane for Real Madrid's Poor Form

James Rodríguez of Bayern München has pointed the finger at one person in particular for Real Madrid's poor start to the season.

Real Madrid sit third in La Liga, eight points off of leaders Barcelona, and succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Spurs on Wednesday night in the Champions League. The Colombian was loaned out to the German champions in the summer after falling down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Rodríguez started just thirteen league games last season, coming off the bench in nine, but despite getting eight goals and six assists, Zinedine Zidane chose to largely neglect the former Porto star.

And according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, James believes that the Real Madrid manager is to blame for his side's struggles this season. Despite the Frenchman winning back-to-back European Cups, Rodríguez believes the club should have kept Carlo Ancelotti on.

Rodríguez struggled in his new spell with Bayern under Ancelotti, but has showed why he was so highly rated years ago since Jupp Heynckes returned from retirement.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has made five Bundesliga appearances - scoring two and assisting one - but admits to having still not adjusted to life in Bavaria.

"I try to give my all in every training session, in order to show my qualities in our matches. Obviously, I still need to adapt to my new life in Munich," the 2014 World Cup star added, "but it's getting better everyday. I like it here."

Rodríguez is on a two-year loan at Bayern, whose next match is on Saturday evening against Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion.