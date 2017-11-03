Tottenham Duo Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris Ruled Out of Crystal Palace Clash With Injury

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that both Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris will miss the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend following injuries picked up in their 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Belgian defender was forced off midway through the first half with what appeared to be a hamstring issue after over stretching whilst attempting to take on the Blancos' defence.

Mauricio Pochettino Emerges as 'Number One Target' for Real Madrid if Zidane Leaves @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/Uvqw1owpiE — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) November 3, 2017

The 28-year-old was then replaced by midfielder Moussa Sissoko, with middle of the park starter Eric Dier dropping back into the defensive three alongside Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez.

There was a glimmer of hope that due to the fast reaction in replacing Alderweireld he could have suffered less damage than expected, however Tottenham have since announced that the Belgian will indeed be sidelined for their London clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Alongside the centre-back on the physio's table is goalkeeper Lloris, who seemed to aggravate his groin during the famous night at Wembley Stadium, with backup keeper Michel Vorm spotted warming up as a precaution.

The pieces are falling into place... https://t.co/8Z0PU667aF — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) November 2, 2017

On the night it seemed the injury was one that could be played through, however France international head coach Didier Deschamps stated on Thursday that the Spurs custodian was facing two weeks out.

Ahead of the visit of the Eagles this weekend the Lilywhites have also confirmed the Frenchman's absence, however have not elaborated on the length of time the 30-year-old will be missing for.

"TEAM NEWS: Hugo (groin strain) and @AlderweireldTob (hamstring strain) both unavailable and continue to undergo assessment", a tweet read from Tottenham's official Twitter account.

TEAM NEWS: Hugo (groin strain) and @AlderweireldTob (hamstring strain) both unavailable and continue to undergo assessment. pic.twitter.com/vt4bBXCeWu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2017

There is a possibility that Spurs will be able to overcome Palace without their duo of key players, considering Roy Hodgson's side's recent run of form which sees them rooted to the Premier League table.





However, boss Mauricio Pochettino will be hopeful he is able to call on his first-team pairing again following the international break, with just the small matter of visiting Arsenal welcoming them back in just over two weeks time.