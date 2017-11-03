Tottenham Duo Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris Ruled Out of Crystal Palace Clash With Injury

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that both Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris will miss the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend following injuries picked up in their 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid on Wednesday evening. 

The Belgian defender was forced off midway through the first half with what appeared to be a hamstring issue after over stretching whilst attempting to take on the Blancos' defence. 

The 28-year-old was then replaced by midfielder Moussa Sissoko, with middle of the park starter Eric Dier dropping back into the defensive three alongside Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez. 

There was a glimmer of hope that due to the fast reaction in replacing Alderweireld he could have suffered less damage than expected, however Tottenham have since announced that the Belgian will indeed be sidelined for their London clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday. 

Alongside the centre-back on the physio's table is goalkeeper Lloris, who seemed to aggravate his groin during the famous night at Wembley Stadium, with backup keeper Michel Vorm spotted warming up as a precaution. 

On the night it seemed the injury was one that could be played through, however France international head coach Didier Deschamps stated on Thursday that the Spurs custodian was facing two weeks out. 

Ahead of the visit of the Eagles this weekend the Lilywhites have also confirmed the Frenchman's absence, however have not elaborated on the length of time the 30-year-old will be missing for. 

"TEAM NEWS: Hugo (groin strain) and @AlderweireldTob (hamstring strain) both unavailable and continue to undergo assessment", a tweet read from Tottenham's official Twitter account.

There is a possibility that Spurs will be able to overcome Palace without their duo of key players, considering Roy Hodgson's side's recent run of form which sees them rooted to the Premier League table. 


However, boss Mauricio Pochettino will be hopeful he is able to call on his first-team pairing again following the international break, with just the small matter of visiting Arsenal welcoming them back in just over two weeks time.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters