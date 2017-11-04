Agent Claims That In-Demand Uruguay Midfielder Would Be 'Perfect' for Inter Milan

Lucas Torreira has "already spoken" to two clubs from Serie A, as well as one from outside of Italy, as transfer interest in the Uruguayan midfielder heats up, according to the player's agent Pablo Bentancur.

This campaign, Torreira has shown that he can add goals to his game after scoring a brace against Chievo Verona last week, the first of his two goals being a world-class free-kick from distance.

"Torreira is simply confirming what he did during his first Serie A season," Bentancur told FCInter1908 (via Football Italia). "I don’t know for sure if [Luciano] Spalletti likes him, but I have no doubts Lucas would be perfect for his tactics at Inter.





"Everything is fine with Sampdoria. It was difficult to bring him from earning €100,000 to 10 times as much, but that was all thanks to him and Sampdoria realised he had earned it.





"I do believe over the summer that Torreira will receive important offers. I have no doubts he is ready for the step up at the end of the season and that more than one club will call him.

"We have already spoken to two Italian clubs and one abroad. I don’t think he’ll be sold for less than the €25m release clause."

Torreira will have to keep thoughts of a move away from Sampdoria out of his mind this weekend, the club currently preparing for the Derby della Lanterna (derby of the lantern) on Saturday evening, where they'll take on city rivals Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.