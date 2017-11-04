Antonio Conte Vows to Reinstate Gary Cahill to the Left Following Roma Catastrophe Midweek

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted he will reinstate Gary Cahill to his regular left sided position in defence against Manchester United, following a disastrous switch during the Blues' Champions League clash with Roma on Tuesday night.

The England international was deployed on the right side of Chelsea's back three against Roma, a surprising switch, which did not go to plan as the Blues conceded within the first minute, where Cahill was later hooked from the game in the 56th minute of the 3-0 defeat.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Although Conte refused to reveal his reasons for his altering Cahill's position, the Telegraph has reported that the Chelsea boss agreed to try the 31-year-old in a different position after being approached by several of his players, who were of the belief the change could help the club's current defensive issues.

When asked why he chose Cahill to play on the right side of defensive against the Italian side, Conte said: "I think that, honestly, I don’t want to answer this question. Not out of a lack of respect for you, but who must understand understands.

“I think Cahill can play on the right or the left, but the best position for me is on the left. But sometimes can happen a misunderstanding, you understand. It’s important then to clarify the situation. But, for sure, he will play on Sunday."

Despite his refusal to divulge his reasons behind Cahill's switch, Conte was quick to establish that the trial was not to have second run-through, as when he was asked if the centre-back would feature again on the right, he added: “No, no.

“He’s very good to play on the left. We won a league with Cahill in this position. I don’t understand why we have to try again to put him on the right.”