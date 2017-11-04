Aston Villa Locked in Contract Negotiations With Striker Keinan Davis

Aston Villa and Keinan Davis have reached a stalemate during the latest round of contract negotiations. The dispute is thought to be centred on the 19-year-old's wages, which are around £2,000-a-week.

The Telegraph has reported that a new deal for Davis is a priority for Villa after his pivotal role in their season so far. The Midlands side are thought to want to offer the youngster a pay rise, despite being restricted by Financial Fair Play.

Davis recently became the first choice striker for Villa, replacing £12m signing Scott Hogan. The youngster is also ahead of another £12m signing, Ross McCormack, who recently went on loan to Melbourne City after falling out of favour with Villa boss Steve Bruce.

The two £12m men are causing a problem for Villa's hierarchy as both currently earn over £40,000 and are amongst the clubs highest earners.

Whilst the Championship outfit are struggling to resolve the contract issues, Davis' reputation is growing quickly. John Terry described the England U20 international as "a nightmare" after his notable performance in Villa's 2-0 win over Preston.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Manager Steve Bruce was also full of praise saying "he's got a big future the kid, we think. He's got to improve on his finishing and he's still got a long way to go."

Davis' teammate and manager are not the only ones to take note of his recent performances with Huddersfield, Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion thought to be considering a move for the 19-year-old.