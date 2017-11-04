Chelsea Star Admits He Still Regularly Exchanges Messages With Man Utd Manager Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that he still regularly exchanges messages with Jose Mourinho, despite the Portuguese manager now being in charge of Chelsea's rivals Manchester United. 

The two clubs face off at Stamford Bridge this Sunday, with the Blues' summer signing admitting that he had the chance to move to Old Trafford this summer - and revealing what he and Mourinho talk about in their messages. 

He told the Mail: "We speak, not only this summer. I have a good relationship with Jose. He was my first coach in professional football and he gave me the chance to be a professional. He made me the first contact. Sometimes we send messages, not speaking about football, asking if everything's OK and sending some jokes.

"It's good and I appreciate these things because he was my first coach but now he's my rival. We need to win. It's wonderful playing with Mourinho and winning with Mourinho now it's time to try to win with Antonio (Conte) and it's a wonderful opportunity."

He continued: "I had the chance to go to Manchester United and other teams in the Premier League. The important thing is I'm part of Chelsea and I'm very happy with this. Now it's time to fight for the blue shirt. I want to play well and win with this shirt. 

"For sure, Antonio, Michael, Marina, all of them called me this summer and there was no chance I wasn't coming to Chelsea. They demonstrated to me that they really wanted me."

