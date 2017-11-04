Cristiano Ronaldo Rules Out Future as Coach and Insists He Likes to 'Live in the Present'

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he doesn't see himself going into coaching once his playing days are over.

The Portuguese international is widely considered as the best player on the planet, however, fans hoping that Ronaldo will be just as impressive as a manager may have had their dreams crushed by the Real Madrid winger.

"It is difficult to say what I will do in the future, but one thing is clear to me: I like to live in the present," Ronaldo said in an interview with Nike (via Marca).





"I know I will not be young forever, I do not see myself as a coach today."





The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started his footballing career at the likes of C.F. Andorinha and CD Nacional before joining Sporting CP's U15 side in 1997.





Ronaldo would go on to spend six years in Lisbon before leaving the Leões to join Manchester United in 2003.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

291 appearances later, Ronaldo became the worlds most expensive player and joined Real Madrid in 2009 for over £80m.





The 32-year-old has gone on to feature in 406 games for the Spanish giants, scoring 414 goals across all competitions.

This season, Ronaldo has struggled to find his best form in La Liga, scoring just one goal since returning from suspension at the start of the season.





Although his form in the Champions League has been significantly better, the Portuguese winger will be desperate to help Real Madrid climb up the league table and challenge Barcelona for the title.