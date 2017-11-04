Former Inter Milan Legend Javier Zanetti Casts Doubt Over Serie A Giants' Scudetto Credentials

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Inter Milan vice president and former on-field great Javier Zanetti has doubted his former side's credentials to win the Serie A title this season, stating other challengers are "better equipped". 

I Nerazzurri have enjoyed a thrilling start to their 2017-18 campaign, remaining unbeaten in the league after securing nine wins and two draws from their opening 11 fixtures. 

Due to the Beneamata's impressive form they currently find themselves second in the Italian top-flight, two points behind league leaders Napoli in what is a congested title picture. 

Inter have not secured the Scudetto since 2010 and they did not enter this term with the aim to once again reach the pinnacle of Serie A. 

Dino Panato/GettyImages

The Nerazzurri's goal was to simply qualify for Champions League football, something they have not achieved over the past five years.

But with such a strong start to the term, something Zanetti puts down to boss Luciano Spalletti, who made the switch to San Siro from Roma over the summer, there have been rumbling murmurs inside Italy's second city of a potential title charge. 

However, the former defensive minded ball-winner has insisted Inter are not ready to lift the Scudetto once again just yet, and that qualifying for Europe's elite competition is a much more realistic goal. 

"We are demonstrating great consistency", the ex-Argentina international told Corriere dello Sport.

"With the Scudetto, there are sides that are better equipped, but thanks to Spalletti and the other guys there is great enthusiasm around the team now.

"Winning is always very difficult, but I think the most important thing for us is that we are proving to be protagonists.

"The objective is to qualify for the Champions League, because the Champions League is an important showcase and makes you grow as a club.

"This year we have started to lay the foundations for the future, which will allow us to be competitive again. That is the role this Inter should always have.

"It takes a team, but equally important for those who work outside the camp. Along with the fans, we must always be on the same wavelength to take Inter back where it belongs."

