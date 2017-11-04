Watch: German Goalkeeper Tries To Kick Ball That Is Feet Behind Him

This German goalkeeper learned a valuable lesson. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2017

Never take your eyes off the ball. 

That phrase has a new meaning for Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner after a video him kicking a nonexistent ball has gone viral. 

The German goalkeeper received a pass in the first half of Saturday's match against Borussia Monchengladbach, taking a touch but then looked up.

In those seconds, the ball bounced behind him and as Zentner went to kick the ball, he suddenly realized it was no longer there. 

Luckily he was able to get the ball back, but he can't avoid the embarrassment or the internet. 

Soccer
Portugal Omits Cristiano Ronaldo, Other Veterans for Friendly vs. USA

Lesson learned.

