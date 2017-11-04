Jurgen Klopp refuses to be alarmed over the ongoing contract standoff with Liverpool's Emre Can, as the German boss still harbours hopes that the midfielder will commit his long-term future to the club.
Jurgen Klopp refuses to be alarmed over the ongoing contract standoff with Liverpool's Emre Can, as the German boss still harbours hopes that the midfielder will commit his long-term future to the club.
The 23-year-old's contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season, and with an extension yet to be agreed between the two parties due to his demands for a release clause, the Germany international will be free to join another club on a Bosman transfer next summer.
Although signs continue to suggest Can's future is anywhere but Anfield next season - with Italian giants Juventus reportedly the front runners for Can's signature - Klopp remains optimistic that a deal can still be reached to keep the 23-year-old on Merseyside.
Klopp said of the situation, via the Liverpool Echo: “There is nothing new. I said it a few times, it's our job to make this club as exciting as possible.
“It's allowed that he could sign a contract [with Liverpool] in May. I have no problem with that.
"As long as Emre doesn't give me one sign that his mind is elsewhere, I don't have to talk about this. Everything is okay from my side."
Due to the lack of progress in contract negotiations, Can will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with another European club in the January transfer window, but Klopp insists it is all part of the game.
He added: “That's part of football as well.
“If it happens like this we cannot change it. If there is a player out there with a contract ending next summer and he's good, we would try to do the same.
“What do I do now? Say it's a big problem and say we need to sort this now? To put pressure on the player or the club would make no sense.
“We have to respect when a contract ends. If a contract ends there are two sides who could have done things differently. Now we've already talked too much about it. It's just a normal situation.”