Jurgen Klopp refuses to be alarmed over the ongoing contract standoff with Liverpool's Emre Can, as the German boss still harbours hopes that the midfielder will commit his long-term future to the club.

The 23-year-old's contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season, and with an extension yet to be agreed between the two parties due to his demands for a release clause, the Germany international will be free to join another club on a Bosman transfer next summer.

Although signs continue to suggest Can's future is anywhere but Anfield next season - with Italian giants Juventus reportedly the front runners for Can's signature - Klopp remains optimistic that a deal can still be reached to keep the 23-year-old on Merseyside.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Klopp said of the situation, via the Liverpool Echo: “There is nothing new. I said it a few times, it's our job to make this club as exciting as possible.

“It's allowed that he could sign a contract [with Liverpool] in May. I have no problem with that.

"As long as Emre doesn't give me one sign that his mind is elsewhere, I don't have to talk about this. Everything is okay from my side."

Due to the lack of progress in contract negotiations, Can will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with another European club in the January transfer window, but Klopp insists it is all part of the game.

He added: “That's part of football as well.

“If it happens like this we cannot change it. If there is a player out there with a contract ending next summer and he's good, we would try to do the same.

“What do I do now? Say it's a big problem and say we need to sort this now? To put pressure on the player or the club would make no sense.

“We have to respect when a contract ends. If a contract ends there are two sides who could have done things differently. Now we've already talked too much about it. It's just a normal situation.”