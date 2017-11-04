Jurgen Klopp Reveals Georginio Wijnaldum Didn't Even Bring Any Boots To West Ham Thrashing

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was so unlikely to play against West Ham on Saturday that he didn't even bring any boots to the London Stadium.

Wijnaldum was initially ruled out after limping off against Maribor in the Champions League on Wednesday and underwent a scan midweek on the ankle injury sustained.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He was initially included in the squad just so he was closer to the doctor treating his ankle, however, the Dutchman was unexpectedly forced into action after Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson suffered an injury the night before the game.

As reported by Anfield HQ, Klopp joked: "Wijnaldum came with us just so he could be close to the doctor. He had no boots with him!"

Wijanldum ended up playing the full 90 minutes in the centre of midfield, slotting in alongside Emre Can to inspire Liverpool's 4-1 demolition of West Ham, where Mo Salah stole the show by scoring a brace to lift The Reds into the top six.

